Grizzlies lose Morant to ankle injury, beat Nets in overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season without him, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime Monday night.
The NBA Rookie of the Year was wheeled to the back of the arena late in the first half after hurting his left ankle when he leaped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed on the Nets forward's foot. Morant rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot.