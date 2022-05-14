Griner's extended detention disappointing to her WNBA family

New York coach Sandy Brondello was on her way to her team's Friday morning shootaround when she heard the “disappointing" news that Russia had extended Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention another 30 days.
Griner’s original detention date was set to end on May 19. The two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. Griner, 31, faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.