LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Taylen Green threw for a touchdown and ran for another, George Holani had 132 yards rushing on 20 carries and Boise State beat Wyoming 20-17 Saturday night to clinch the Mountain division title with a week left in the regular season.

Boise State (8-3, 7-0 Mountain West), which will host the conference championship game on Dec. 3, is 16-1 all-time against Wyoming and has won each of the last six in the series.