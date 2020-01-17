Green Bay 73, Oakland 69
Williams 6-20 1-1 16, Lampman 1-5 0-0 3, Brechting 8-10 10-12 26, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Hill-Mais 5-8 0-0 10, Maddox 3-9 1-2 9, Kangu 1-4 0-0 3, Oladapo 0-4 2-2 2, Gettelfinger 0-0 0-0 0, Goodline 0-1 0-0 0, Pittman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 14-17 69.
McCloud 4-12 7-8 17, Davis 10-19 2-2 22, Pipes 2-5 1-2 7, Chevalier 2-9 0-1 5, Hankerson 4-6 0-0 10, Schwartz 2-7 0-0 5, McNair 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-2 1-2 3, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Crist 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-15 73.
Halftime_Oakland 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 7-29 (Williams 3-12, Maddox 2-6, Kangu 1-3, Lampman 1-5, Harris 0-1, Hill-Mais 0-1, Oladapo 0-1), Green Bay 8-25 (Hankerson 2-3, Pipes 2-5, McCloud 2-7, Schwartz 1-3, Chevalier 1-6, Bell 0-1). Rebounds_Oakland 37 (Brechting 14), Green Bay 31 (McCloud, Schwartz 6). Assists_Oakland 11 (Kangu 3), Green Bay 19 (McCloud 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 15, Green Bay 19. A_1,232 (9,729).