Ari_Edmonds 11 run (Prater kick), 6:17. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:43. Key Play: K.Murray 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 7, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 12:54. Drive: 2 plays, 3 yards, 00:43. Green Bay 7, Arizona 7.

GB_FG Crosby 21, 6:24. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 00:19. Green Bay 10, Arizona 7.

Third Quarter

GB_Cobb 2 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:37. Drive: 5 plays, 14 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: Black 0 interception return to Arizona 14; Aa.Rodgers 5 pass to St. Brown on 4th-and-3. Green Bay 17, Arizona 7.

Ari_Conner 2 run (Prater kick), 6:22. Drive: 13 plays, 81 yards, 5:15. Key Plays: Harris kick return to Arizona 19; K.Murray 7 pass to Wesley on 4th-and-4; K.Murray 11 pass to Hopkins; K.Murray 20 pass to Ertz. Green Bay 17, Arizona 14.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Cobb 6 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:56. Drive: 13 plays, 91 yards, 6:26. Key Plays: K.Hill kick return to Green Bay 9; Dillon 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 33 pass to Tonyan. Green Bay 24, Arizona 14.

Ari_Conner 9 run (Prater kick), 10:45. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Edmonds 6 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Murray 9 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-10; K.Murray 9 pass to Ertz on 4th-and-1. Green Bay 24, Arizona 21.

A_63,696.

___

GB Ari FIRST DOWNS 24 22 Rushing 11 7 Passing 10 12 Penalty 3 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-14 4-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-4 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 335 334 Total Plays 72 55 Avg Gain 4.7 6.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 151 74 Rushes 34 20 Avg per rush 4.441 3.7 NET YARDS PASSING 184 260 Sacked-Yds lost 1-0 2-14 Gross-Yds passing 184 274 Completed-Att. 22-37 22-33 Had Intercepted 0 2 Yards-Pass Play 4.842 7.429 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-2 4-4-3 PUNTS-Avg. 3-51.333 3-55.333 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 25 74 Punt Returns 2-12 3-14 Kickoff Returns 1-13 3-60 Interceptions 2-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-60 7-59 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 37:35 22:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 16-78, Jones 15-59, Am.Rodgers 1-11, Aa.Rodgers 2-3. Arizona, Edmonds 7-30, Conner 5-22, K.Murray 6-21, Moore 2-1.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-37-0-184. Arizona, K.Murray 22-33-2-274.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Jones 7-51, Winfree 4-30, Tonyan 3-49, Cobb 3-15, Deguara 2-20, St. Brown 2-12, Am.Rodgers 1-7. Arizona, Green 5-50, Kirk 4-46, Ertz 4-42, Edmonds 3-39, Moore 3-24, Hopkins 2-66, Wesley 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-12. Arizona, Moore 3-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Hill 1-13. Arizona, Moore 2-48, Harris 1-12.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Douglas 9-0-0, Stokes 5-1-0, Campbell 4-3-1, Amos 3-2-0, Lowry 3-0-1, Barnes 2-2-0, Savage 2-1-0, Black 2-0-0, Burks 1-0-0, Gary 1-0-0, Lancaster 1-0-0, Clark 0-2-0, Keke 0-1-0, Mercilus 0-1-0, Slaton 0-1-0, Sullivan 0-1-0. Arizona, Hicks 7-5-0, Baker 6-1-0, J.Thompson 4-6-0, Murphy 4-2-0, Simmons 3-3-0, Wilson 3-0-0, Allen 2-4-1, Golden 2-3-0, Vallejo 2-0-0, Dogbe 1-5-0, Phillips 1-2-0, Gardeck 1-1-0, Fotu 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, C.Jones 1-0-0, Pugh 1-0-0, Alford 0-1-0, Dimukeje 0-1-0, Kennard 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Black 1-0, Douglas 1-0. Arizona, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Rich Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.