Gray, record-setting Aces beat Mercury 117-80, sweep series
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas' WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series.
Las Vegas, which never trailed, also set WNBA playoff marks for consecutive field goals made to open a game (10) and most 3-pointers in a half (11, in the first). The top-seeded Aces beat Phoenix 79-63 on Wednesday.