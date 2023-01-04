Grambling St. 85, Texas Southern 72

Aku 1-1 1-2 3, Gordon 6-6 0-1 12, Christon 10-16 4-5 25, Cotton 4-10 6-6 18, Cowart 2-5 1-2 5, Smith 3-4 0-0 6, Moton 3-4 2-2 9, Lamin 0-1 1-4 1, Munford 2-4 2-2 6, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-51 17-24 85.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies