Grambling St. 75, UTSA 55

Aku 3-4 1-1 7, Gordon 7-11 4-8 18, Christon 5-11 0-0 13, Cowart 3-5 0-0 8, Moton 2-10 0-0 4, Munford 2-7 0-0 5, Cotton 2-7 2-2 8, Lamin 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Murrell 3-3 1-1 8, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Parrish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 8-12 75.

UTSA (4-2)

Farmer 1-5 0-0 2, Germany 3-9 2-5 8, Addo-Ankrah 2-8 0-0 6, Buggs 2-9 0-0 5, Medor 4-6 4-8 12, Richards 1-7 1-2 4, Aleu 1-4 2-4 4, Bofinger 0-3 3-4 3, Czumbel 0-0 2-2 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 4, Diouf 0-0 2-4 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-54 18-31 55.

Halftime_Grambling St. 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 9-24 (Christon 3-5, Cowart 2-3, Cotton 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Munford 1-4, Parrish 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Moton 0-4), UTSA 5-26 (Addo-Ankrah 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Buggs 1-6, Richards 1-7, Farmer 0-1, Aleu 0-3). Fouled Out_Phillips. Rebounds_Grambling St. 37 (Gordon 9), UTSA 41 (Germany 13). Assists_Grambling St. 19 (Moton 5), UTSA 7 (Richards 3). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 28, UTSA 17. A_848 (4,080).

