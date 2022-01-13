Gordon fuels Rockets' rally past Murray, Spurs, 128-124 RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 12:25 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eric Gordon had 31 points and the Houston Rockets overcame Dejounte Murray’s career-high 32 to beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-124 on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid.
“He was incredible,” Houston coach Stephen Silas said about Gordon. “To score 31 points on 10 shots is like, whoa! It seemed like every time we needed him to make a shot he made it. Or every time we needed him to make a drive, he made it. Eric was as good as I’ve seen him.”