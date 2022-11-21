Gonzaga 73, No. T-23 Tennessee 72

Ejim 7-17 7-8 22, Hollingsworth 1-4 2-2 4, Maxwell 3-5 1-1 9, Kaylynne Truong 4-17 5-6 14, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Kayleigh Truong 2-2 0-0 6, Huijbens 0-2 2-2 2, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 24-61 17-19 73
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute