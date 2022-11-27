Golden State 137, Minnesota 114

D.Green 6-7 6-8 19, Wiggins 7-12 0-0 17, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Curry 7-17 7-7 25, Thompson 8-13 0-0 21, Kuminga 3-5 1-1 7, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, J.Green 3-4 0-0 6, DiVincenzo 5-10 0-0 14, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 9-17 3-4 24. Totals 50-87 17-20 137.
