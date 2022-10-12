Golden State 131, Portland 98

Grant 4-12 0-1 9, Hart 1-3 1-2 3, Nurkic 2-6 12-14 16, Johnson 1-8 2-4 4, Simons 4-10 2-3 12, Brown III 1-2 4-5 6, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Rhoden 4-4 0-0 10, Little 3-8 2-2 9, Sarr 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-5 1-2 3, Sharpe 7-19 3-4 17. Totals 32-83 27-37 98.
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason