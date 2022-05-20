Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Bullock 6-11 3-3 21, Finney-Smith 3-6 1-4 10, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 11-19 4-6 31, Doncic 12-23 13-15 42, Bertans 2-3 1-1 6, Kleber 1-5 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 2-6 0-0 4, J.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-78 22-29 117.
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
Recommended