Golden State 120, Houston 101

Martin Jr. 5-11 3-3 13, Smith Jr. 3-7 0-0 6, Sengun 6-9 0-0 12, Jal.Green 6-19 1-1 13, Porter Jr. 6-16 7-7 20, Eason 6-10 1-2 13, Garuba 2-3 0-0 4, Fernando 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 2-4 2-2 6, Mathews 1-3 3-3 6, Nix 2-8 1-2 6. Totals 40-91 18-20 101.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute