Golden State 120, Dallas 110

Bullock 2-4 0-0 6, Finney-Smith 6-10 0-0 13, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Brunson 3-10 4-6 10, Doncic 10-28 5-7 28, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Chriss 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 3-6 0-0 7, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 7-12 7-9 26, J.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 37-82 19-25 110.
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
Recommended