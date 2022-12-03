Golden State 119, Chicago 111

DeRozan 4-15 8-9 16, Jav.Green 5-7 3-6 13, Vucevic 9-17 3-4 23, Caruso 1-4 0-0 2, LaVine 8-18 2-3 21, Jones Jr. 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Drummond 0-2 0-2 0, Dosunmu 4-4 0-0 9, Dragic 6-11 0-0 14, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 16-24 111.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute