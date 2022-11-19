Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101

Barrett 6-19 5-5 18, Randle 7-15 3-4 20, Hartenstein 3-4 1-1 8, Brunson 2-13 8-8 13, Reddish 3-8 4-4 11, Toppin 0-5 1-2 1, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 4-7 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Quickley 0-5 6-6 6, Rose 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 30-87 32-34 101.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute