Golden State 104, Washington 95

Hachimura 4-10 2-2 11, Kuzma 3-11 2-2 8, Porzingis 5-9 6-6 18, Barton 3-10 5-6 12, Morris 5-8 0-0 11, Gibson 1-3 2-2 5, Gill 4-4 0-0 9, Kispert 0-3 0-0 0, Schakel 3-9 4-4 10, Todd 0-1 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 0-3 1-2 1, Gafford 0-1 3-4 3, Davis 0-7 2-2 2, Wright 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 30-85 27-30 95.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships