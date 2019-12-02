Goff throws for 424 yards, Rams roll past Cardinals 34-7

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Woods had 172 yards receiving and the Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Rams (7-5) bounced back from an embarrassing 45-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night by embarrassing the Cardinals and stayed in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Goff methodically picked apart the Cardinals defense, which was the NFL’s worst against the pass coming into the game. He had thrown no touchdowns passes and five interceptions over his previous three games, but responded with 323 yards passing in the first half as the Rams built a 20-0 lead.

Woods finished with a game-high 13 catches, Tyler Higbee caught seven balls for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown and Cooper Kupp had six catches for 65 yards and another score. Goff completed 32 of 43 passes and Todd Gurley II ran for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles finished with 549 total yards while Arizona had just 198, and a big chunk of those came in the fourth quarter when the game was long decided.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

The Cardinals (3-8-1) had two weeks to rest and prepare for the Rams after coming off their bye week but looked rusty instead of refreshed. They’ve lost five straight games.

This was easily the ugliest of the bunch, with the Cardinals looking overmatched in every phase.

Rookie Kyler Murray had arguably the worst game of his professional career, completing 19 of 34 passes for 163 yards. He threw a pick-6 midway through the third quarter when Taylor Rapp grabbed an easy interception and ran 31 yards for a 34-0 lead.

Murray showed up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue and didn’t appear to have his usual mobility. He ran for a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter but was sacked three times in the first half after he was unable to avoid pressure he often sidesteps.

CARDS WIN A REVIEW

The Cardinals got a break early in the third quarter when Murray’s interception was overturned after an official review and switched to a pass interference call against the Rams.

Arizona couldn’t do anything with the possession, though, punting four plays later.

INJURIES

Cardinals: Defensive end Jonathan Bullard hurt a hamstring in the first half and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Rams: host the Seahawks next Sunday.

Cardinals: host the Steelers next Sunday.

