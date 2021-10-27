Gobert leads Jazz over Nuggets 122-110 as Jokic gets hurt MATTHEW COLES, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021
1 of6 Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) goes to the basket as Denver Nuggets Jeff Green (32) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket as Denver Nuggets Jeff Green (32) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a non-call in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, left, and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) battle for position under the boards in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell added 22 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 122-110 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night in a game where Nikola Jokic left with a knee injury.
The reigning NBA MVP had 24 points in just 15 first-half minutes before he got hurt.