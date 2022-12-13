THROUGH DECEMBER 12 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 32 1.78 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 18 1.88 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 23 2.21 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 49 2.33 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 2.36 Adin Hill Vegas 10 604 24 2.38 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 19 1028 41 2.39 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 24 2.47 Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 49 2.49 Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 2.50 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1334 56 2.52 Cam Talbot Ottawa 15 776 33 2.55 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 2.56 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 48 2.56 Antti Raanta Carolina 9 526 23 2.62 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 2.64 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 2.65 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1196 53 2.66 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 19 1147 51 2.67 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 26 2.68 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 16 1 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1334 14 4 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 14 6 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 13 7 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 19 1147 13 3 3 Martin Jones Seattle 20 1132 13 5 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 19 1028 12 2 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1196 11 8 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 11 4 3 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 11 4 4 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 11 5 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1244 10 11 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 10 9 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 19 1103 10 7 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 20 1165 9 8 3 Jake Allen Montreal 19 1141 9 10 0 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 17 999 9 7 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 22 1308 8 8 6 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1201 8 8 3 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 19 1135 8 7 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 8 9 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 19 1108 8 7 3 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 8 4 3 Spencer Martin Vancouver 14 783 8 3 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 8 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 32 508 .941 16 1 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 18 249 .933 8 2 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 49 651 .930 14 6 1 Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 312 .926 7 1 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 556 .925 10 9 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 19 1147 51 590 .920 13 3 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 553 .920 11 5 2 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 24 276 .920 5 4 1 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 17 999 46 525 .919 9 7 0 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 420 .919 8 4 3 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 23 259 .918 6 1 4 Cam Talbot Ottawa 15 776 33 363 .917 6 7 0 Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 54 593 .917 13 7 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 26 285 .916 7 3 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1334 56 610 .916 14 4 4 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 10 599 28 305 .916 4 5 1 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 522 .916 8 9 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 49 532 .916 11 4 3 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 48 521 .916 11 4 4 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1261 3 14 6 1 Ville Husso Detroit 19 1125 3 11 4 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1244 2 10 11 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 2 13 7 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 2 11 4 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 2 10 9 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 19 1135 2 8 7 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 2 8 9 2 Linus Ullmark Boston 19 1081 2 16 1 0 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 19 1028 2 12 2 2 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 11 624 2 6 1 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1334 1 14 4 4 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1201 1 8 8 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 19 1147 1 13 3 3 Martin Jones Seattle 20 1132 1 13 5 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 19 1103 1 10 7 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 1 11 5 2 James Reimer San Jose 15 901 1 5 8 2 Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 1 8 4 3 Cam Talbot Ottawa 15 776 1 6 7 0 Kaapo Kahkonen San Jose 12 695 1 3 6 2 Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 1 7 1 2 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 10 583 1 5 4 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 583 1 7 3 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 10 576 1 8 2 0