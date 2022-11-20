THROUGH NOVEMBER 19 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 25 1.89 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 782 27 2.07 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 21 2.16 Jake Oettinger Dallas 12 650 24 2.22 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 2.23 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 27 2.27 Martin Jones Seattle 15 833 32 2.30 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 14 847 33 2.34 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 29 2.41 Pavel Francouz Colorado 5 297 12 2.42 Cam Talbot Ottawa 6 297 12 2.42 Spencer Knight Florida 9 518 21 2.43 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 11 660 27 2.45 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 9 523 22 2.52 Antti Raanta Carolina 7 426 18 2.54 Ville Husso Detroit 12 728 31 2.55 Adin Hill Vegas 7 422 18 2.56 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 793 35 2.65 Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 22 2.72 David Rittich Winnipeg 3 176 8 2.73 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 12 1 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 14 847 9 2 3 Martin Jones Seattle 15 833 9 4 2 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 9 3 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 782 8 4 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 13 745 8 5 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 11 660 8 2 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 8 1 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 14 810 7 4 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 780 7 5 1 Ville Husso Detroit 12 728 7 2 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 7 5 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 12 650 7 2 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 14 818 6 6 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 14 796 6 6 2 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 793 6 3 4 Jake Allen Montreal 12 720 6 6 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 12 686 6 4 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 11 659 6 3 2 Jack Campbell Edmonton 10 547 6 4 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 6 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 25 371 .937 12 1 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 782 27 391 .935 8 4 1 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 9 523 22 293 .930 4 4 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 11 660 27 358 .930 8 2 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 12 650 24 306 .927 7 2 1 Pavel Francouz Colorado 5 297 12 149 .925 2 3 0 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 27 333 .925 9 3 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 29 357 .925 7 5 0 Cam Talbot Ottawa 6 297 12 145 .924 1 3 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 197 .921 6 2 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 793 35 411 .919 6 3 4 Spencer Knight Florida 9 518 21 236 .918 5 3 1 Arvid Soderblom Chicago 6 336 17 191 .918 2 3 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 14 847 33 363 .917 9 2 3 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 21 230 .916 8 1 0 Ville Husso Detroit 12 728 31 338 .916 7 2 3 Sam Montembeault Montreal 6 360 17 182 .915 3 2 1 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 404 20 213 .914 4 3 0 Matt Murray Toronto 4 239 11 116 .913 2 1 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 782 2 8 4 1 Ville Husso Detroit 12 728 2 7 2 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 2 9 3 0 Darcy Kuemper Washington 15 849 1 5 9 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 14 847 1 9 2 3 James Reimer San Jose 14 843 1 5 7 2 Martin Jones Seattle 15 833 1 9 4 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 14 818 1 6 6 1 Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 1 12 1 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 13 745 1 8 5 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 1 7 5 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 12 706 1 5 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 12 686 1 6 4 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 11 660 1 8 2 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 11 659 1 6 3 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 12 650 1 7 2 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 1 8 1 0 Spencer Knight Florida 9 518 1 5 3 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 3 181 1 2 0 1