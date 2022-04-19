THROUGH APRIL 18 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 2896 99 2.05 Carey Price Montreal 1 58 2 2.07 Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 2.17 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 61 3575 132 2.22 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 48 2833 109 2.31 Jeremy Swayman Boston 37 2151 84 2.34 Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 17 946 37 2.35 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 2.42 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 53 3016 122 2.43 Ville Husso St. Louis 37 2161 88 2.44 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 58 3462 142 2.46 Antti Raanta Carolina 25 1364 56 2.46 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2463 105 2.56 Linus Ullmark Boston 38 2150 92 2.57 Juuse Saros Nashville 64 3770 162 2.58 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 61 3539 155 2.63 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 25 1368 60 2.63 Adin Hill San Jose 25 1375 61 2.66 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 49 2814 125 2.67 Vitek Vanecek Washington 39 2132 95 2.67 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Juuse Saros Nashville 64 3770 37 24 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 61 3575 36 15 8 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 53 3016 36 10 3 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 49 2814 36 6 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 58 3462 35 17 5 Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 35 14 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 2896 35 11 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 34 18 6 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 61 3539 33 20 6 Cam Talbot Minnesota 46 2683 29 12 4 Jack Campbell Toronto 46 2612 29 9 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3783 27 27 10 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2463 27 14 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 52 3043 25 22 5 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 53 2963 25 20 6 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 48 2833 25 16 7 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 42 2443 25 11 4 Ville Husso St. Louis 37 2161 24 6 5 Robin Lehner Vegas 43 2526 23 17 2 Ilya Samsonov Washington 41 2181 23 10 4 Linus Ullmark Boston 38 2150 23 10 2 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 2896 99 1421 .935 35 11 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 48 2833 109 1391 .927 25 16 7 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 53 3016 122 1493 .924 36 10 3 Ville Husso St. Louis 37 2161 88 1052 .923 24 6 5 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 61 3575 132 1574 .923 36 15 8 Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 1320 .922 35 14 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 64 3770 162 1861 .920 37 24 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 1573 .919 34 18 6 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 61 3539 155 1734 .918 33 20 6 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 25 1368 60 667 .917 11 7 3 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 43 2388 111 1223 .917 19 17 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 58 3462 142 1561 .917 35 17 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 37 2151 84 922 .917 21 12 3 Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 17 946 37 397 .915 10 3 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 28 1613 77 819 .914 9 15 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2463 105 1102 .913 27 14 1 Braden Holtby Dallas 24 1318 61 639 .913 10 10 1 James Reimer San Jose 45 2489 118 1228 .912 18 16 9 Linus Ullmark Boston 38 2150 92 957 .912 23 10 2 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 49 2814 125 1296 .912 36 6 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 61 3575 9 36 15 8 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 48 2833 7 25 16 7 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 53 3016 5 36 10 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 50 2896 5 35 11 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3783 4 27 27 10 Juuse Saros Nashville 64 3770 4 37 24 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 4 34 18 6 Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 4 35 14 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 52 3043 4 25 22 5 Jack Campbell Toronto 46 2612 4 29 9 5 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 55 3032 3 19 22 9 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 49 2814 3 36 6 3 Ilya Samsonov Washington 41 2181 3 23 10 4 Jeremy Swayman Boston 37 2151 3 21 12 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 39 2132 3 19 11 5 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 36 2112 3 20 14 1 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 25 1368 3 11 7 3