THROUGH APRIL 25 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 13 1.60 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 19 1149 38 1.98 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 2.00 Robin Lehner Vegas 15 913 31 2.04 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1841 64 2.09 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2223 78 2.11 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 65 2.12 Chris Driedger Florida 21 1266 45 2.13 Jack Campbell Toronto 16 921 34 2.21 Jake Oettinger Dallas 24 1319 49 2.23 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 18 1067 40 2.25 Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1688 64 2.27 Cam Talbot Minnesota 27 1595 62 2.33 Anton Khudobin Dallas 27 1532 60 2.35 Tuukka Rask Boston 19 1094 43 2.36 Mike Smith Edmonton 25 1441 57 2.37 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 22 1285 51 2.38 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 19 1092 44 2.42 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 2.42 Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1027 42 2.45 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2223 28 8 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 25 8 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 38 2206 21 13 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1865 21 8 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1841 21 10 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 35 2028 17 16 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 17 9 4 Vitek Vanecek Washington 31 1756 17 9 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1688 17 9 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 27 1631 17 8 2 Cam Talbot Minnesota 27 1595 17 6 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 33 1974 16 13 4 Mike Smith Edmonton 25 1441 16 5 2 Martin Jones San Jose 32 1748 15 12 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 30 1651 14 11 3 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 21 1233 14 7 0 James Reimer Carolina 20 1208 14 5 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 34 1955 13 14 5 Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1360 13 8 2 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 25 1311 13 6 2 Chris Driedger Florida 21 1266 13 5 3 Ilya Samsonov Washington 18 1032 13 3 1 Jack Campbell Toronto 16 921 13 2 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 13 201 .939 5 1 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 19 1149 38 504 .930 12 4 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2223 78 1012 .928 28 8 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1688 64 806 .926 17 9 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 27 1595 62 778 .926 17 6 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1841 64 799 .926 21 10 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 65 811 .926 17 9 4 Chris Driedger Florida 21 1266 45 549 .924 13 5 3 Jack Campbell Toronto 16 921 34 401 .922 13 2 1 Robin Lehner Vegas 15 913 31 365 .922 12 1 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 25 1441 57 661 .921 16 5 2 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 773 .920 25 8 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 194 .919 4 2 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 30 1651 68 774 .919 14 11 3 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 26 1552 71 789 .917 12 13 1 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 27 1579 72 800 .917 8 13 4 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 38 2206 95 1043 .917 21 13 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 24 1319 49 533 .916 9 6 6 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 18 1067 40 424 .914 12 5 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 5 25 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1841 5 21 10 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 31 1840 5 17 9 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2223 4 28 8 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 35 2028 3 17 16 2 John Gibson Anaheim 31 1792 3 8 17 6 Anton Khudobin Dallas 27 1532 3 11 9 6 Mike Smith Edmonton 25 1441 3 16 5 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 19 1149 3 12 4 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 18 1067 3 12 5 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 488 3 5 1 2