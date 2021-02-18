Skip to main content
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH FEBRUARY 17

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 7 1.38
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 14 1.56
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 18 1.65
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 21 1.89
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 23 1.92
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 249 8 1.93
Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 2.02
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 202 7 2.08
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 27 2.26
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 28 2.29
Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31
John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 28 2.33
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 10 558 22 2.37
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 707 28 2.38
Chris Driedger Florida 7 426 17 2.39
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 8 457 19 2.49

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 15 897 10 3 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 9 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 14 827 8 5 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 8 3 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 780 7 5 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 7 2 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 707 7 3 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 7 2 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 7 2 0
James Reimer Carolina 8 484 7 1 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 14 804 6 8 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 12 704 6 3 2
Martin Jones San Jose 10 559 6 4 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 550 6 2 1
John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 5 5 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 5 6 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 12 676 5 4 3
Carey Price Montreal 9 546 5 2 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 516 5 2 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 7 432 5 1 1
Chris Driedger Florida 7 426 5 1 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 249 8 146 .948 3 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 7 105 .938 4 0 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 202 7 105 .938 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 14 207 .937 7 2 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 18 264 .936 8 3 0
Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 168 .933 4 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 23 320 .933 9 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 21 284 .931 7 2 2
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 28 375 .931 7 2 3
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 8 457 19 239 .926 2 4 1
Chris Driedger Florida 7 426 17 207 .924 5 1 1
John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 28 327 .921 5 5 3
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 27 308 .919 5 6 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 707 28 314 .918 7 3 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 10 558 22 246 .918 3 5 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 14 827 36 401 .918 8 5 1
Devan Dubnyk San Jose 6 287 13 143 .917 0 3 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 13 722 3 5 5 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 665 3 7 2 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 14 827 2 8 5 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 656 2 8 3 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 537 2 7 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 12 733 1 7 2 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 12 717 1 5 6 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 7 393 1 3 3 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 7 386 1 3 2 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 304 1 4 0 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 5 280 1 1 2 2
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 202 1 3 0 0