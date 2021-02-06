Skip to main content
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH FEBRUARY 5

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 1.26
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 1.67
Chris Driedger Florida 4 244 7 1.72
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 1.72
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 1.89
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00
Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 2.03
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 274 10 2.19
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 2.32
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 7 383 15 2.35
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 17 2.36
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 19 2.38
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41
Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 148 6 2.43
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 20 2.48
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 25 2.49

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 7 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 7 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 9 538 6 2 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 525 6 2 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 11 652 5 6 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 9 549 5 2 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 5 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 5 1 1
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 4 4 3
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 4 1 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 4 3 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 456 4 2 2
Carey Price Montreal 7 427 4 1 2
Martin Jones San Jose 6 325 4 2 0
James Reimer Carolina 5 304 4 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 4 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 85 .944 4 0 0
Chris Driedger Florida 4 244 7 113 .942 3 0 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 274 10 144 .935 1 3 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 214 .934 7 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 231 .931 7 1 1
Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 106 .930 3 1 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 246 .928 4 1 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 84 .923 3 0 1
Antti Raanta Arizona 2 119 6 71 .922 2 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 19 218 .920 4 3 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 25 280 .918 4 4 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 525 23 249 .915 6 2 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 16 171 .914 3 1 2
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 7 398 19 203 .914 3 2 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 7 383 15 157 .913 3 2 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 6 325 15 157 .913 2 2 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 2 4 4 3
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 2 7 2 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 2 4 3 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 334 1 3 2 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 1 4 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1