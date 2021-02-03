Skip to main content
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH FEBRUARY 2

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 1.67
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 1.72
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 1.96
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00
Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 2.03
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 7 431 15 2.09
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 15 2.14
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 2.18
James Reimer Carolina 4 246 9 2.20
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 2.22
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 16 2.27
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 4 235 9 2.30
John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 21 2.34
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 6 323 13 2.41
Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 148 6 2.43
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 313 13 2.49

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 7 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 8 469 6 1 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 11 652 5 6 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 8 490 5 1 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 478 5 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 5 1 1
John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 4 4 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 7 423 4 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 4 2 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 395 4 2 1
Carey Price Montreal 6 368 4 0 2
James Reimer Carolina 4 246 4 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 89 .937 2 0 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 7 431 15 216 .935 3 1 3
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 214 .934 7 2 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 109 .932 3 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 106 .930 3 1 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 4 235 9 119 .930 1 3 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 15 189 .926 5 1 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 16 195 .924 4 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1
John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 21 254 .924 4 4 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 84 .923 3 0 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 118 .922 3 1 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 6 338 16 178 .918 2 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 8 469 20 221 .917 6 1 1
James Reimer Carolina 4 246 9 97 .915 4 0 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 16 171 .914 3 1 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 10 538 2 4 4 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 2 7 2 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 2 4 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 1 3 1 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 1 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0