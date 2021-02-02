THROUGH FEBRUARY 1 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01 Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 1.69 Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 1.72 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 1.76 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90 Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 1.96 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 6 366 12 1.97 James Reimer Carolina 3 181 6 1.99 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00 Jake Oettinger Dallas 2 88 3 2.05 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 15 2.14 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 2.17 Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 2.18 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 2.22 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 16 2.27 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 2.39 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 6 323 13 2.41 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 17 2.44 Cam Talbot Minnesota 5 265 11 2.49 ___ Goaltenders Win Record More for youSportsNapheesa Collier talks UConn, WNBA free agency and more...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn women bounce back from first loss, rout No. 17...By Doug Bonjour Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 6 2 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 8 490 5 1 2 Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 478 5 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 5 1 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 5 1 1 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 592 4 6 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 7 423 4 2 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 4 2 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 395 4 2 1 Carey Price Montreal 6 368 4 0 2 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 6 366 12 178 .937 3 1 2 Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 89 .937 2 0 1 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 160 .936 2 1 2 Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 70 .933 2 1 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 109 .932 3 0 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 187 .930 6 2 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 7 421 15 186 .925 5 1 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 16 195 .924 4 2 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 84 .923 3 0 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 118 .922 3 1 1 John Gibson Anaheim 9 478 20 234 .921 3 4 2 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 79 .919 1 2 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 17 191 .918 5 1 1 James Reimer Carolina 3 181 6 67 .918 3 0 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 5 265 11 120 .916 3 1 0 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 16 171 .914 3 1 2 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 9 478 2 3 4 2 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 2 6 2 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 7 422 2 4 2 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 1 3 1 1 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 1 3 0 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0