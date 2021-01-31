THROUGH JANUARY 30 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01 Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 1.30 James Reimer Carolina 2 116 3 1.55 Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 1.69 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 1.76 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90 Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 1.92 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 1.99 Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 7 1.99 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00 Jake Oettinger Dallas 2 88 3 2.05 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 13 2.15 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 5 306 11 2.16 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 2.17 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 13 2.18 John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 16 2.30 Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 2.34 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 2.39 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 17 2.44 ___ Goaltenders Win Record More for youSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug Bonjour Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 6 2 0 Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 478 5 2 1 Vitek Vanecek Washington 7 431 5 0 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 5 1 1 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 592 4 6 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 395 4 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 4 1 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 358 4 2 0 John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 3 3 2 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 3 1 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 3 2 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 3 2 1 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 6 355 3 3 0 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 6 335 3 3 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 5 313 3 1 1 Carey Price Montreal 5 308 3 0 2 Braden Holtby Vancouver 5 303 3 2 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 3 2 0 Martin Jones San Jose 5 260 3 2 0 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 4 236 3 0 0 Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 3 1 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 3 188 3 0 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 61 .938 2 0 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 76 .938 2 0 0 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 160 .936 2 1 2 Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 57 .934 1 0 1 Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 70 .933 2 1 0 James Reimer Carolina 2 116 3 41 .932 2 0 0 John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 16 215 .931 3 3 2 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 187 .930 6 2 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 5 306 11 146 .930 2 1 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 13 170 .929 3 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 13 160 .925 4 1 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 98 .925 2 1 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 7 81 .920 3 1 0 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 79 .919 1 2 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 17 191 .918 5 1 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 12 134 .918 3 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 2 6 2 0 John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 2 3 3 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 2 3 2 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 1 3 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 1 2 0 0