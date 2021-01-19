THROUGH JANUARY 18 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 0 .00 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 0 .00 Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 1.00 Jake Allen Montreal 1 59 1 1.02 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 1.02 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 2 129 3 1.40 Tuukka Rask Boston 2 123 3 1.46 Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 1.50 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 1.51 Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54 Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 1.88 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 1.99 Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00 Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 2.02 John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 2.03 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 4 2.03 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 1 59 2 2.03 James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 2 117 4 2.05 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 1 57 2 2.11 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 2 1 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 2 0 1 Frederik Andersen Toronto 3 180 2 1 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 160 2 1 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 3 147 2 1 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 2 0 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 2 0 0 Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 2 0 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 2 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 0 51 1.000 2 0 0 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 0 23 1.000 1 0 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 1 60 1 30 .968 1 0 0 Jake Allen Montreal 1 59 1 25 .962 1 0 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 71 .959 2 0 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 21 .955 1 0 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 2 129 3 62 .954 1 0 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 57 .950 2 0 0 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 2 117 4 67 .944 1 1 0 James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0 John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 89 .937 1 1 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 87 .935 2 0 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 29 .935 0 0 1 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 1 59 2 29 .935 1 0 0 Thomas Greiss Detroit 2 115 5 66 .930 0 2 0 Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 50 .926 2 0 0 Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 25 .926 1 0 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 7 87 .926 2 1 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 4 49 .925 1 1 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 2 123 3 36 .923 1 1 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 2 2 0 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 1 2 0 1 John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 1 1 1 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 118 1 1 1 0 Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 1 0 0