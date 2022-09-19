Go-for-it mentality boosts Cowboys in trek without Prescott SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 19, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) after their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) hauls in a touchdown in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) protects the ball after a fumble recovery as Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) makes the stop during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) looks for a hole as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy went for it on fourth down from his territory on Cooper Rush's first series filling in again for injured star quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys converted, beat Cincinnati when few thought they would after a poor offensive showing in a season-opening loss and might have made it considerably easier to navigate their path without Prescott, however long it is.
Written By
SCHUYLER DIXON