MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach is making plans to host Manchester City outside Germany in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Denmark a possible venue, the German club said Friday.

The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.