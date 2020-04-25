Giants take Alabama S Xavier McKinney with 36th pick

The New York Giants added versatility to their defense, taking Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the fourth pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

“We had first-round value on him,” said Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who added that the team started the round with the idea it would draft McKinney if he was available. “We are absolutely thrilled to get him. He is a great kid, smart. He plays hard. He lines up the back end for us.”

McKinney led Alabama with 95 tackles. He also can blitz, cover tight ends and is a good tackler. The pick also allows new coach Joe Judge to return to his Alabama roots. He mentored under Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Judge first saw McKinney a couple of years ago at an Alabama spring practice.

“I was scouting a couple of other guys prior to the draft and had the opportunity to pass through one of their practices and he just stuck out as a guy on the field who flies around and put in a lot of passion,” Judge said. “He also has that ability to be a quarterback on the back end, a signal caller for the defense. He fits the mold of a smart, tough, fundamentally sound guy we are looking to build with.”

After releasing Antoine Bethea, the Giants had only two safeties returning who saw a lot of action last season, Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love.

Gettleman said it was important for the Giants to get a safety who could play the deep part of the field, which is something Bethea did last season. He also said it was important to add depth to the secondary because defenses are playing in sub packages almost 65% of the time in the NFL these days.

The Giants, who went 4-12 last season and fired coach Pat Shurmur, moved to fix their weak offensive line on Thursday by taking Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth pick overall.

The Giants have a compensatory pick at the end of the third round, No. 99 overall. The New York Jets have the Giants' original third-rounder because of a trade for defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

