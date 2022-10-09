Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win KEN MAGUIRE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 1:56 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants' 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut.
Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers to the 6-yard line, but his pass on fourth-and-goal was swatted down at the line of scrimmage by safety Xavier McKinney with just over a minute left.