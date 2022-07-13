Giants slug 4 HRs, Webb fans 8 in 13-0 win over Diamondbacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco's four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and the Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Tuesday night.

Joey Bart and Yermín Mercedes also connected off Dallas Keuchel, sending the former AL Cy Young winner to his seventh loss in nine decisions.

Giants outfielder Luis González pitched the ninth and allowed two singles. It’s the fourth time this season that manager Gabe Kapler has used Gonzalez in relief.

Webb (8-4) pitched around traffic in nearly every inning and had two walks in beating Arizona for the third time in four starts. Webb allowed five hits and ended his night on a comebacker by Carson Kelly to end the sixth with two on.

Estrada hit his eighth home run leading off the third against Keuchel, then crushed a two-run shot off Caleb Smith in the seventh, helping the Giants end a five-game losing streak at Oracle Park. It’s the second multi-home run game of Estrada’s career.

Bart homered with one out in the second. Three batters later, Mercedes added his first of the season, a two-run drive to center. Mercedes also had an RBI double in the first and a RBI groundout in the eighth.

It’s the fifth time this season that the Giants have hit four or more home runs, and first since June 25.

A year ago, San Francisco led the National League with a franchise-record 241 home runs. Kapler’s team entered Tuesday with 99.

Keuchel (2-7) remained winless in four career starts against the Giants. The left-hander retired seven batters and allowed eight runs, seven earned, and eight hits.

Leading 1-0, the Giants benefited from a misplayed ball by right fielder Jake McCarthy and scored four runs in the first.

McCarthy started back on David Villar’s high fly, appeared to lose the ball in the sun, then stumbled going forward and the ball got past him. Mercedes and Darin Ruf scored. Villar, who slid head-first into third, got up and scrambled home on an overthrow by second baseman Sergio Alcántara.

Alcántara had two hits for Arizona.

SHORT HOPS

Bart’s home run was his first since May 15, when he took Albert Pujols deep. … Austin Slater also had three hits for San Francisco. … Alcántara is 6 for 12 with three RBIs in six games since returning to the Diamondbacks. … Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon was added to the NL All-Star team, replacing Milwaukee’s Josh Hader.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.62 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday afternoon and is winless in four previous starts against San Francisco. The Giants have not announced a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports