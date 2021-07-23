Giants rally in 9th for 2nd straight night to beat Dodgers JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 1:58 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run single and the San Francisco Giants rallied against closer Kenley Jansen again for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.
The Giants trailed 3-1 going into the ninth before scoring four times to extend their lead in the NL West to three games over the defending World Series champions. San Francisco took three of four in a tense series between the longtime rivals.