Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th BEN ROSS, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 8:09 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field, falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning Saturday.
A sellout crowd of 40,760 was ready to celebrate San Francisco’s first division crown since 2012, but the Padres spoiled the party, sending the raucous group to the exits in a state of disbelief.