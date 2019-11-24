https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Giants-Bears-Stats-14859402.php
Giants-Bears Stats
|New York
|0
|7
|0
|7—14
|Chicago
|0
|3
|16
|0—19
|Second Quarter
NYG_K.Smith 3 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 7:38.
Chi_FG Pineiro 26, :08.
|Third Quarter
Chi_Robinson 32 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 12:12.
Chi_FG Pineiro 24, 7:09.
Chi_Trubisky 2 run (kick failed), 5:19.
|Fourth Quarter
NYG_Tate 23 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 4:10.
A_61,581.
___
|NYG
|Chi
|First downs
|14
|20
|Total Net Yards
|243
|335
|Rushes-yards
|21-109
|26-65
|Passing
|134
|270
|Punt Returns
|3-52
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|4-86
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-30
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-0
|25-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-16
|2-8
|Punts
|5-51.4
|6-41.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|6-53
|Time of Possession
|26:49
|33:11
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Barkley 17-59, Jones 2-27, Shepard 1-22, Gallman 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 6-25, Montgomery 13-22, Trubisky 7-18.
PASSING_New York, Jones 21-36-0-150. Chicago, Trubisky 25-41-2-278.
RECEIVING_New York, K.Smith 5-17, Shepard 5-15, Slayton 4-67, Tate 3-33, Barkley 2-1, Simonson 1-10, Latimer 1-7. Chicago, Cohen 7-29, Robinson 6-131, Miller 6-77, Braunecker 2-9, Montgomery 2-9, Gabriel 1-19, Horsted 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Rosas 42, Rosas 43.
View Comments