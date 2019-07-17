https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Giants-11-Rockies-8-14103663.php
Giants 11, Rockies 8
|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Belt 1b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Blckmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Slater rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Story ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Sndoval 3b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Dahl cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzms lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Tapia lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Solano ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|McMahon 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|S.Andrs p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|D.Hllnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gray p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A.Dckrs ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|11
|18
|10
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|San Francisco
|300
|021
|230—11
|Colorado
|020
|210
|003—
|8
E_Hampson (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 5. 2B_Slater (4), Sandoval (18), Vogt (14), Yastrzemski (8), Solano 2 (7), Blackmon (22), Story (21), McMahon (15), Wolters (12). 3B_Story (3). HR_Vogt (4), Solano (2), Story (22), McMahon (9). S_S.Anderson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|S.Anderson
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|1
|D.Holland W,2-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moronta H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Suarez
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Melancon S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|J.Gray L,9-7
|5
|1-3
|11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|B.Shaw
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bettis
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:28. A_40,157 (50,398).
View Comments