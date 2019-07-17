Giants 11, Rockies 8

San Francisco Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Belt 1b 6 1 3 1 Blckmon rf 5 1 1 1 Slater rf 5 1 2 0 Story ss 5 2 3 2 Sndoval 3b 5 2 1 2 Dahl cf 0 0 0 0 Vogt c 4 2 2 2 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Ystrzms lf 5 0 2 1 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 1 Pillar cf 5 1 1 1 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 5 2 2 0 Tapia lf 3 2 1 0 Solano ss 5 2 4 2 McMahon 2b 4 2 2 2 S.Andrs p 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 1 2 1 D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 1 1 A.Dckrs ph 1 0 1 1 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ph 1 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 44 11 18 10 Totals 37 8 11 8

San Francisco 300 021 230—11 Colorado 020 210 003— 8

E_Hampson (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 5. 2B_Slater (4), Sandoval (18), Vogt (14), Yastrzemski (8), Solano 2 (7), Blackmon (22), Story (21), McMahon (15), Wolters (12). 3B_Story (3). HR_Vogt (4), Solano (2), Story (22), McMahon (9). S_S.Anderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco S.Anderson 4 1-3 8 5 5 2 1 D.Holland W,2-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Moronta H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 A.Suarez 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 Melancon S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado J.Gray L,9-7 5 1-3 11 6 6 3 3 B.Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Estevez 1 4 2 2 0 2 Bettis 2-3 3 3 1 0 0 McGee 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:28. A_40,157 (50,398).