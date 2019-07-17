San Francisco Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Belt 1b 6 1 3 1 Blckmon rf 5 1 1 1
Slater rf 5 1 2 0 Story ss 5 2 3 2
Sndoval 3b 5 2 1 2 Dahl cf 0 0 0 0
Vogt c 4 2 2 2 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0
Ystrzms lf 5 0 2 1 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 1
Pillar cf 5 1 1 1 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 5 2 2 0 Tapia lf 3 2 1 0
Solano ss 5 2 4 2 McMahon 2b 4 2 2 2
S.Andrs p 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 1 2 1
D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 1 1
A.Dckrs ph 1 0 1 1 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ph 1 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
A.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Desmond ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 44 11 18 10 Totals 37 8 11 8
San Francisco 300 021 230—11
Colorado 020 210 003— 8

E_Hampson (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 5. 2B_Slater (4), Sandoval (18), Vogt (14), Yastrzemski (8), Solano 2 (7), Blackmon (22), Story (21), McMahon (15), Wolters (12). 3B_Story (3). HR_Vogt (4), Solano (2), Story (22), McMahon (9). S_S.Anderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
S.Anderson 4 1-3 8 5 5 2 1
D.Holland W,2-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
A.Suarez 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Melancon S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
J.Gray L,9-7 5 1-3 11 6 6 3 3
B.Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez 1 4 2 2 0 2
Bettis 2-3 3 3 1 0 0
McGee 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:28. A_40,157 (50,398).