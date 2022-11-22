Germany's Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country.
“I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even if it takes place here,” Kimmich said Tuesday before Germany’s opening game against Japan the next day. “It’s a huge dream for all of us, we’re all on fire. We all want to play a good tournament, we all want to win tomorrow and yes, it’s not our fault where the World Cup takes place.”