German Summaries

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga Augsburg 2, Cologne 3 Augsburg: Robert Gumny (54), Ruben Vargas (62). Cologne: Ondrej Duda (8, 33), Florian Kainz (23). Halftime: 0-3. Germany Bundesliga 2 Karlsruher SC 2, Wurzburg 2 Karlsruher SC: Kyoung-rok Choi (26), Dominik Kother (45). Wurzburg: Marvin Pieringer (36), Lars Dietz (90). Halftime: 2-1. Eintracht Braunschweig 0, Erzgebirge Aue 2 Erzgebirge Aue: Dimitrij Nazarov (49), Philipp Zulechner (82). Halftime: 0-0.