German Summaries

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Hoffenheim 1, Eintracht 3

Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (47).

Eintracht: Filip Kostic (15), Evan N`Dicka (62), Andre Silva (64).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SpVgg Greuther Furth 4, Wurzburg 1

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Dickson Abiama (28), Branimir Hrgota (50, 80), Robin Kehr (87).

Wurzburg: Ridge Munsy (15).

Halftime: 1-1.

Karlsruher SC 0, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0

Halftime: 0-0.

