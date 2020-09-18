https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/German-Summaries-15578889.php
German Summaries
Recommended Video:
Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Bayern: Serge Gnabry (4, 47, 59), Leon Goretzka (19), Robert Lewandowski (31), Thomas Muller (69), Leroy Sane (71), Jamal Musiala (81).
Halftime: 3-0.
Hamburger SV: Simon Terodde (45, 60).
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Matthias Zimmermann (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
SSV Jahn Regensburg: Max Besuschkow (58).
Nuremberg: Tim Handwerker (43).
Halftime: 0-1.
View Comments