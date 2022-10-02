Georgia Tech stuns No. 24 Pitt 26-21 in Key's coaching debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Sims passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Hassan Hall piled up 157 yards rushing and Georgia Tech made interim head coach Brent Key a winner in his debut, stunning No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21 on Saturday night.
Five days after Key was promoted to replace Geoff Collins — fired four games into his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets — Georgia Tech took advantage of some sloppy play by the defending ACC champions to beat an FBS opponent for the first time in nearly a year.