Georgia State 42, Southern Miss. 14

Georgia St. 14 14 7 7 \u2014 42 Southern Miss. 0 0 14 0 \u2014 14 First Quarter GAST_Thrash 6 pass from Grainger (M.Hayes kick), 7:01. GAST_Gregg 10 run (M.Hayes kick), 2:01. Second Quarter GAST_M.Carroll 6 run (M.Hayes kick), 13:27. GAST_M.Carroll 18 run (M.Hayes kick), 1:33. Third Quarter USM_Cavallo 7 pass from Lowe (Bourgeois kick), 6:44. USM_F.Gore 43 run (Bourgeois kick), 4:17. GAST_M.Carroll 1 run (M.Hayes kick), 2:25. Fourth Quarter GAST_Thrash 30 pass from Grainger (M.Hayes kick), 12:16. ___ GAST USM First downs 28 15 Total Net Yards 521 202 Rushes-yards 59-388 28-33 Passing 133 169 Punt Returns 1--4 2-4 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 15-23-0 13-32-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 7-46 Punts 5-46.0 10-45.9 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 9-96 6-68 Time of Possession 36:42 23:18 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Georgia St., M.Carroll 24-163, Grainger 13-142, Anto.Lane 9-43, Gregg 8-28, Colasurdo 1-13, Adams 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 6). Southern Miss., Gore 11-87, Clay 3-1, Wilcke 3-(minus 2), Willis 3-(minus 4), Pittman 1-(minus 7), Lange 2-(minus 15), Lowe 5-(minus 27). PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 15-23-0-133. Southern Miss., Lowe 6-14-0-84, Wilcke 3-9-0-47, Lange 4-7-1-38, Gore 0-2-0-0. RECEIVING_Georgia St., Thrash 4-60, Green 3-29, R.Lewis 2-12, Byrd 2-4, Credle 1-12, Gregg 1-10, M.Carroll 1-3, T.Williams 1-3. Southern Miss., Mims 4-68, Brownlee 4-65, Cavallo 3-29, L.Jones 1-4, Clay 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.