Georgia Southern 84, Houston Christian 77

Curry 4-5 1-2 9, Savrasov 7-9 1-2 15, Brown 5-8 1-2 12, Finch 5-9 2-2 12, Strickland 6-10 1-2 13, Ty.Moore 1-3 4-6 7, Archie 5-10 0-0 10, McFatten 1-1 1-2 3, Brafford 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-56 11-18 84.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute