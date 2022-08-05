Gauff beats former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Coco Gauff, rear, of the United States, and Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hug after Gauff's 6-4, 6-4 win at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates her 6-4, 6-4 victory against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Coco Gauff, of the United States, is unable to reach a shot from Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SAN JOSE (AP) — Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double-fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2.