Garver, Heim homer, lead Rangers past Phillies 6-4 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 10:52 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John King got the Texas Rangers into a jam in the seventh inning when he put Philadelphia Phillies on second and third with no outs and the meat of the order coming up. The lefty reliever simply buckled down: Pop up, punch out, punch out.
Threat over.