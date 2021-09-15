Garneau, Tigers complete 2-game sweep of contending Brewers

DETROIT (AP) — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.

Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.

Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He lofted his fourth homer with two out in the seventh.

Derek Hill, who drove in the lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, supplied an RBI triple. Miguel Cabrera added a run-scoring double.

Manning (4-6) gave up a run on two hits and struck out a career-high six over six innings in his 15th start. He collected his first victory since Aug. 12 while the Tigers notched their fifth win in six games.

Michael Fulmer recorded four strikeouts during the last two innings while notching his ninth save.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (9-9) gave up three runs on four hits and struck out seven in six innings. Lorenzo Cain knocked in Milwaukee’s run with a second-inning double.

MAKING PROGRESS

The Tigers recorded their 70th victory of the season. They haven’t reached that total since they finished 86-75 in 2016.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.25) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, which also kicks off a 10-game homestand. Houser has not allowed an earned run in his two September starts, spanning 15 innings.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.09 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Tampa Bay. Alexander faced the Rays on Friday in his last start, allowing one run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports