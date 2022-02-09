Garland scores 27 in return, leads Cavs past Spurs 105-92

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 27 points in his return from a back injury and Caris LeVert added 11 in his debut for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to a 105-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game.

Garland, who missed the past four games with a sore lower back, showed why he was selected as an All-Star for the first time. He made 12 of 15 shots, added six assists, five rebounds and got Cleveland's offense back on track.

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell scored 18 apiece and All-Star Dejounte Murray had 16 for the Spurs, who opened an eight-game road trip.

San Antonio trimmed a 23-point deficit to seven in the fourth quarter before Garland hit a jumper and LeVert fed Jarrett Allen for a layup to put the Cavs back in control.

Rookie Evan Mobley had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Allen added 15 points and 14 boards.

Believing they can make a deep playoff run, the Cavs acquired LeVert on Sunday from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Ricky Rubio and draft picks.

LeVert received a loud ovation from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd when he checked in with 6:37 left in the first quarter, and quickly made his presence felt by driving and delivering a pass to the corner for Isaac Okoro’s 3-pointer.

The 27-year LeVert is a proven scorer capable of creating his own shot. He gives Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff another offensive weapon, a lengthy defender and some potential new lineups.

“There's a lot of things we've been dreaming up,” Bickerstaff said. “We'll see how they go.”

Trailing 34-33, the Cavs jumped on the Spurs with a 20-4 run in the second quarter.

Rajon Rondo started the spurt with a 3-pointer and LeVert, Cedi Osman and Garland hit long-range shots to give Cleveland a 13-point lead.

The Cavs opened the third quarter with a 12-2 burst and pushed their lead to 73-50 on Okoro's follow shot.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Coach Gregg Popovich was impressed this summer by Garland, who was in training camp with the U.S. Olympic team. “He stepped right in and did everything we expected him to do,” Popovich said. “From Day One, he gobbled it up.” ... Murray is San Antonio’s first All-Star since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2019. The Spurs have had at least one representative in 41 of the 45 All-Star games since joining the league in 1976.

Cavaliers: Garland's only blemishes were six turnovers. ... Won their seventh straight at home. ... Garland, Mobley, Okoro and Allen were presented with commemorative All-Star Game balls before the game. The quartet will all take part in next weekend's festivities. ... F Lauri Markkanen (ankle) missed his eighth straight game.

POP HONORED

Rarely lost for words, Popovich wasn’t sure how to react to being voted one of the NBA’s 15 greatest coaches.

“It’s a little bit embarrassing,” he said. “It’s mind-boggling. It humbles you to the knees.”

As part of its 75th anniversary, the league selected a panel of 43 current and former coaches to pick the best in their profession.

A five-time champion and three-time Coach of the Year, Popovich, who is six wins from passing Don Nelson for first on the career list, is a no-brainer.

“It’s sort of bizarre,” he said. “It’s not something where you grew up in the game and said, ‘Someday, I’m going to do this.’ I’ve been blessed with lots of great players and coaches, staff and I’ve been doing it a long time, so someone felt it appropriate to put me on that list.

“It’s certainly an honor to be in that group of people, but still sort of an out-of-body experience.”

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Atlanta on Friday.

Cavaliers: Begin a three-game road swing before the All-Star break Friday at Indiana.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports